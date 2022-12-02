Published December 2, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Al Horford proved that he can still contribute at a high level after playing an instrumental role in the Boston Celtics’ run to the finals last season. And the veteran center has carried over his strong play into the 2022-23 campaign. Through 18 games, Horford is averaging 10.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks to go along with 2.2 triples per game – cementing himself as one of the league’s preeminent rim-protecting stretch centers.

Thus, the Celtics knew they had to keep Horford beyond this season, and keep him they did.

Despite being only one and a half months into the season, Al Horford and the Celtics agreed on a two-year, $20 million extension that would keep the 36-year old center in Boston until at least the end of the 2024-25 season. When asked about the agreement, Horford said that there was a no better time than the present so he could set his sights on the trophy that eluded them last season – an NBA championship.

“Now seemed like a good time. I just wanted to get it done and just focus on the season and not have anything lingering,” Horford said, per Jay King.

Al Horford may be wary of the decision he made following the 2018-19 season. Horford notably left the Celtics for the Philadelphia 76ers in an experiment that didn’t work out as well as they had hoped. The Sixers ended up dumping Horford’s hefty contract on the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Danny Green, and a year later, the Celtics ended up rescuing the big man from a tanking situation.

Horford may no longer be playing back-to-backs given his advanced age, but his leadership, defense, and shooting ability make him an invaluable asset to have deep in his career. In fact, Horford is shooting a career-high true shooting percentage this season at 69.7 percent, a testament to his incredible fit alongside Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and company.

Al Horford will definitely be hoping that the Celtics manage to get over the contending hump in what should be the twilight of his career.