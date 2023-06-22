UPDATE: The Wizards-Celtics-Clippers trade has fallen apart, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly agreed on a three-team trade with the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft. The deal involves big man Kristaps Porzingis and guard Malcolm Brogdon, two players that are swapping contenders in the agreement.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers will acquire Malcolm Brogdon, the Celtics will acquire Kristaps Porzingis, and the Wizards will acquire Marcus Morris, Amir Coffey, and the No. 30 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

ESPN Sources: The Celtics are working on a trade to acquire the Wizards’ Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team deal that sends Malcolm Brogdon to Clippers. LA would be sending Marcus Morris, Amir Coffey and 30th pick to Washington. Sides still have more work to do on an agreement. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2023

The Celtics acquired Malcolm Brogdon last offseason in a trade with the Indiana Pacers, and the guard led Boston's second unit to his first Sixth Man of the Year award. Brogdon appeared in 67 games for the Celtics, the most he's played since his rookie season with the Milwaukee Bucks, averaging 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game on 48.4 percent shooting from the field, 44.4 percent from three, and 87 percent from the free throw line.

The former Rookie of the Year missed time in the postseason with a partially torn tendon in his right elbow. The injury drastically affected his shooting, and forced him to play just 15 minutes in Games 5-7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, including a DNP in Game 6.

Kristaps Porzingis saw a career revival under head coach Wes Unseld Jr. and the Washington Wizards. After multiple years as a second or third option in Dallas behind Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson, Porzingis was much more featured in the Wizards offense alongside Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma.

In his career year with Washington, Porzingis averaged 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 2.1 three-pointers per game on 49.8 percent shooting from the field and 38.5 percent from three.

He joined LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Karl-Anthony Towns, and DeMarcus Cousins as the only players in NBA history to average at least 23 points, 8.0 rebounds 1.0 block, and 2.0 three-pointers per game over a regular season.

Because Kristaps Porzingis had a player option with an opt-in deadline of Wednesday, June 21st, the Latvian big man is expected to opt-in to the final year of his deal and negotiate a contract extension with his new team, the Boston Celtics.

The Wizards will receive Marcus Morris from the Los Angeles Clippers, in addition to Amir Coffey and the No. 30 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Washington will likely end up waiving Morris, so that's more of a dump for Los Angeles than anything. The Wizards are also reportedly going to acquire Danilo Gallinari from Boston as part of the trade, and he's been recovering from a torn ACL suffered during the summer of 2022 playing for his home country of Italy.

—

The most interesting and somewhat perplexing part of this deal, at least to me, is what the Clippers gave up in a reported three-team deal in which they're also not getting the best player. To summarize is to far:

Clippers get Malcolm Brogdon

Celtics get Kristaps Porzingis

Wizards get Marcus Morris, Danilo Gallinari, Amir Coffey, 2023 No. 30 pick

At that point, why didn't the Clippers pursue a trade for Kristaps Porzingis themselves, if this is all it took to land him? They had the young players, draft picks, and contracts that would've allowed them to complete a trade with the Wizards for Porzingis.

There are multiple reports that Chris Paul is expected to join the Clippers sooner or later, whether it be via trade or free agency if waived. In addition to that, Russell Westbrook is still interested in a reunion with the Clippers after the successful stint he had to end the 2022-23 season.

And even if neither of those players joined, the Clippers already have Terance Mann waiting to play a significant and consistent role for them. In the 20 games before the 2023 All-Star break, Mann started at point guard for the Clippers. It took the team some time to get acclimated, but they accumulated a 12-8 record, including a 10-4 record over the final 14 games of that stretch.

We haven't even mentioned 22-year old Bones Hyland, who just finished his second season in the NBA. He showed promise with the Clippers, especially in the postseason, and could split time at the point guard position with Mann if that's what it came down to.

Kristaps Porzingis would've been an interesting fit at the four or the backup five in a Tyronn Lue-led offense. The power forward spot is widely known as a position of need for the Clippers, and Porzingis would've given them the versatility to play him at the four or the five with Kawhi Leonard at the four instead.

In any case, the Clippers getting an established, true point guard to place around Kawhi Leonard and Paul George is something that should help them. Significant injury concerns aside, Brogdon is a solid playmaker, shooter, and shot creator that he'll fit perfectly into what the Clippers want to do. If he can get to the rim enough, it'll open much more for the Clippers offense.

Their offseason moves aren't done, and there's a lot of pressure to prepare for the new CBA that will take effect starting July 1st, 2023.

The NBA Draft will start at 8PM EST on Thursday night.