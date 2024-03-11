On Saturday evening, Derrick White and the Boston Celtics snapped their recent two-game losing skid with an impressive road win over the Phoenix Suns. Both squads were playing without some key pieces, as Phoenix was missing Devin Booker while the Celtics operated without the services of Kristaps Porzingis, but ultimately, White and his teammates were able to overcome a scoring explosion from Kevin Durant in the victory.
One of the most notable highlights of the game occurred toward the end of the first half when, following a turnover from Celtics star Jayson Tatum, Royce O'Neal of the Suns drove down the court for what figured to be an easy runaway layup. At the last second, he saw White trailing him in the rearview mirror and switched over to his left hand to try to complete the play. Despite initially flying past O'Neal, White was still able to extend his arm backward and complete the block, denying the Suns an easy two points.
After the game, White took to his account on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, with a simple two word reaction to the play.
Top shot 👀 https://t.co/vrp6iSwhPm
— Derrick White (@Dwhite921) March 10, 2024
Over the last several years, White has established himself as inarguably the best shot blocker from the guard position in the entire NBA. This defensive ability, in addition to the fundamental prowess that he brings on the offensive end, has played an invaluable role for the Celtics over the last three years, and even resulted in a fringe All-Star campaign being put on for White by the Boston media earlier this year.
The Celtics next take the floor vs the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.