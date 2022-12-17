By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Brian Scalabrine recently joined Kevin Garnett’s podcast and made a bold declaration in reference to the 2008 Boston Celtics NBA Finals team, per KG: Certified.

“We were the greatest defensive team to ever play,” Scalabrine said.

“You think so? One of ’em,” Garnett responded.

However, Scalabrine then doubled down on his 2008 Celtics comment.

“The (greatest defensive team ever).”

Every NBA fan remembers how dominant the 2008 Celtics were. Their star-studded trio of Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, and Paul Pierce led the charge. Meanwhile, Brian Scalabrine was a steady role player. Scalabrine’s take will lead to a number of debates. But the Celtics’ defense was impressive without question.

Scalabrine enjoyed a productive NBA career. He ultimately played 11 seasons in the league, 5 of which came in Boston with the Celtics. He shot just over 34 percent from beyond the arc for his career.

On the other hand, Kevin Garnett had a Hall of Fame caliber tenure in the NBA. He spent 6 of his 22 seasons with the Celtics. He retired with a points per game average of just under 18 while averaging 10 rebounds per contest for his career. KD is remembered as one of the most fierce big men to ever play the game.

Both Kevin Garnett and Brian Scalabrine have made various appearances in the NBA media world since their respective retirements. Garnett recently stated that Celtics’ star Jayson Tatum deserves the MVP. Scalabrine discussed a potential Kevin Durant trade to the Celtics amid KD’s drama over summer.

It will be interesting to see what kind of response Scalabrine’s 2008 Celtics take receives.