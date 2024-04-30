On Monday evening, Derrick White and the Boston Celtics took a commanding 3-1 lead in their first round Eastern Conference playoff series vs the Miami Heat with a resounding 102-88 win in a game that really wasn't that close, as Miami used a late mini-surge to make the final score a bit more respectable. White was absolutely electric in this one, scoring 38 points in a game in which the Celtics didn't get a whole lot from their star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown but frankly didn't need to.
After the game, White had a hilarious revelation about how some of the shots we was taking once he got hot wouldn't necessarily be categorized as high quality attempts, but that it didn't matter because he was in the zone.
“Obviously you make a couple, you kind of feel like you've got the ultimate green light, so you can take some dumb ones, which I did,” said White, per Celtics on CLNS on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “You just try to not do that. Just continue to play within the flow of the offense and you try to hunt a little bit more but I was just still trying to play within the flow of the offense.”
The Celtics got an injury scare when big man Kristaps Porzingis had to leave the game early due to what the team categorized as calf tightness. It remains to be seen what the extent of the injury is or if it will force the big man to miss any more time.
Is the Celtics' offense a concern?
The Celtics' defense–with the notable exception of the Game 2 three-point onslaught they surrendered–has been stellar against the Heat, although it should be noted that Miami is operating without the services of arguably their best two playmakers in Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier.
Boston's offense, however, hasn't been as hot, as the Celtics are averaging just over 102 point per game in the last three games of this series, which isn't necessarily a great sign for a team with championship aspirations. Of course, with a team as offensively challenged as this heavily injured version of the Heat, it hasn't been an issue, and it likely probably won't be regardless of whether the Celtics play the Orlando Magic or the Cleveland Cavaliers in Round 2, assuming they get there (that series is currently knotted at 2-2 with Game 5 looming on Tuesday night back in Cleveland).
Still, a few brief stretches aside, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum haven't exactly been lighting the world on fire so far in this postseason, and Jrue Holiday has been overall a disappointment on that end of the floor, despite his continued excellence on defense.
With the Eastern Conference playoff field all having major weaknesses, there's a chance that the Celtics won't need to put on elite offensive performances until the NBA Finals. However, if they want to hoist their first trophy in 16 years, they'll need to figure out how to put the ball in the basket more often over the next month or so.