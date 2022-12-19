By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Former NBA player Eddie House called the Orlando Magic “garbage” even after the team beat on Sunday the Boston Celtics, the team he played for multiple seasons during his time in the pros. Understandably, Magic fans and some Orlando players showed their disgust over House’s sharp comment.

Cole Anthony, Terrence Ross, and Mo Bamba all tweeted a GIF of House getting slapped in the back of the head by Rafer Alston, which was a not-so-subtle shot at House.

But House wouldn’t take that sitting down. And instead of retracting his comment, he simply decided to report to the tried-and-tested formula of ending beefs by bringing up his NBA ring. See, House was part of the last Celtics team that won an NBA title in 2008 alongside the memorable triumvirate of Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Ray Allen.

This is to all the @OrlandoMagic fans that been talking shit… Send me one of these when y’all get one!!! pic.twitter.com/nyvkieo1K1 — Eddie House (@EddieHouse_50) December 19, 2022

The Celtics actually have already lost twice this season to Orlando. Before the meeting on Monday, Boston lost to the Magic, also at home, last Friday to the tune of a 117-109 score. It just seems that the Magic have the Celtics’ number, though, Boston won the first showdown with the Magic this season, 126-120, on the road way back in October.

Despite losing back-to-back to the Magic, the Celtics remain seated high in the Eastern Conference standings with a 22-0 record. They will still have a shot at getting back at the Magic with one more matchup against Orlando remaining on their calendar which will be played this coming January at Amway Center.

The Celtics, who have not lost three games in a row this season thus far, will face the Indiana Pacers next at home on Wednesday.