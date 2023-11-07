Will the Jayson Tatum and Joe Mazzulla-led Celtics go on a run after getting torched by Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves?

A struggling Karl Anthony-Towns would often mean an easy win for any team that goes against the Minnesota Timberwolves. This was not the case for the undefeated Boston Celtics led by Jayson Tatum. They got torched by Anthony Edwards. The star looked like he was on a mission to bust the arguably best team in the league. Reactions from fans all over the league have shown a lot of praise to the winners of tonight's matchup and raised a lot of eyebrows to Joe Mazzulla's squad.

“The heater of the early season belongs to Anthony Edwards – who just did all of this in a two-minute sequence in overtime to beat the undefeated Celtics,” was the declaration of one fan after the Timberwolves had won the overtime thriller.

Edwards had put up a game-high 38 points. This mixed with his gravity to draw defenders on offense proved to be a hard challenge against the Celtics. He got a lot of switches and double-team calls from Joe Mazzulla which unlocked his game even more. It led to his playmaking instincts kicking in which notched him seven dimes. The all-around performance was rounded out by nine rebounds.

The concern for the Celtics

Moreover, the rising concern for the Celtics has been their bench depth. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, and Kristaps Porzingis threw everything they had. It was the next men up that could not close out on minutes where their stars were not on the floor. This may have cost them the game.

One fan pointed out how this could just be a fluke from some of the Celtics, “Y’all giving up on Pritchard will be the same ones screaming if and when he hits a clutch 3 this year…keep that same energy.”

Payton Pritchard was one of the players who cracked under pressure. He could not get a shot down despite getting six boards and three assists.

Will the Celtics be able to patch these up before the postseason kicks in?