Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari is feeling all sorts of pain following his knee injury. Not only is he frustrated he won’t be able to play for Italy in the 2022 EuroBasket, but he admitted that his injury “hurt like hell” as well.

After it was revealed that Gallinari suffered a meniscus injury, the new Celtics signing took to Twitter to express his dismay over the situation. Fortunately for him, the issue was not as severe as initially feared.

“It hurts like hell,” Gallinari wrote, per Hoops Wire. “Not so much the knee that it gave up in yesterday’s game that we won again thanks to our character. That will take some time — fortunately less than expected — to get back to normal.”

There were legitimate fears that Danilo Gallinari suffered an ACL injury in his left knee during their game against Georgia. The said issue was eventually ruled out after initial tests revealed no tear or any ligament damage, though Italy waited for the results of Sunday’s MRI to confirm the extent of the problem.

Gallinari is out indefinitely since a meniscus tear remains a significant injury. With that said, it’s likely he’ll miss the start of the 2022-23 NBA season or perhaps a huge chunk of it. Of course there are hopes he could make his return earlier, but rushing him could be risky for Boston.

Hopefully, though, Gallinari will be able to recover sooner rather than later. The Celtics have high aspirations in the upcoming campaign, and he is viewed to play a huge role in their title attempt.