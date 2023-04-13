Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown is vying for his first career All-NBA selection.

He’s going to be on cloud nine when he learns that he’s on track to be named to the All-NBA third team, per HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

Averaging 26.6 points, 3.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game on a 58.1 true shooting percentage in the 2022-23 regular season, Brown already was named an NBA All-Star for the second time in his career this year. However, while there are 24 spots on an All-Star team, there are only 15 spots on an All-NBA team, making the process a bit more selective.

Brown is the second option for a team with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference at 57-25.

With his numbers and the Celtics’ success, there’s already an innate chance that for him to be an All-NBA selection without looking at the rest of the potential field.

Especially as the NBA lists him as a forward, allowing him to man one of six All-NBA spots rather.

That said, Brown’s 3-point percentage careening late after the All-Star Break. His 3-point percentage this season (33.5) doesn’t stand out for the right reasons.

Furthermore, the forward position arguably has as much star power as the backcourt in the proverbial ‘guard’s league.’

Looking at All-NBA projections, the following forwards will also be on the list: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum (first team); Jimmy Butler and Julius Randle (second team); and Anthony Davis or Lauri Markkanen (tied on the third team).

Interestingly, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will be left off the list. This despite becoming the NBAs all-time leading scorer this season and having a higher scoring and assist average than teammate Anthony Davis while playing in just one fewer game.

Maybe voter fatigue is real after all.