The Los Angeles Lakers are across the country to take on the Boston Celtics Thursday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Lakers-Celtics prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Lakers are 24-25 this season, and they have lost their last two games. They played the Celtics back on Christmas, and they unfortunately lost that game by 11 points. Anthony Davis dropped 40 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the loss. LeBron James finished with 16 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds. As a team, the Celtics shot 47.8 percent from the field, and 40.6 percent from three. Davis did not play on Tuesday against the Hawks, and his status for Thursday remains in question.

The Celtics are the best team in the Eastern Conference, and they have won four of their last five games. In their win against the Lakers, Kristaps Porzingis scored 28 points while Jayson Tatum had 25 of his own. As a team, the Celtics' starting lineup combined for 98 points, 29 assists, and 33 rebounds. The Celtics should have a healthy lineup as they host the Lakers.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Celtics Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +420

Boston Celtics: -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -560

Over: 240.5 (-110)

Under: 240.5 (-110)

How to Watch Lakers vs. Celtics

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Lakers are just middle of the pack in scoring, but they are one of the better-scoring teams. They are sixth in the NBA in field goal percentage, and they get to the free-throw line quite a bit. The Lakers need to be good at shooting the basketball once again in this game. With James, Davis, Austin Reaves, and some of the other role players, the Lakers should be able to put up another good scoring night.

Los Angeles was able to put up 116 points on the Celtics in the first matchup between the two teams. When the Lakers score over 115 points this season, they are 16-6. When they score over 120, they are 15-4. I am not sure the Lakers will get to 120 points in this game, but 115 is doable. If the Lakers can get to the 115-point mark, there is a great chance for them to at least cover the spread.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Celtics are playing good basketball, and they have been great on the defensive side of the court. In their last 10 games, the Celtics have allowed 108.7 points per game. They have allowed 110 points or less in seven of their last 10 games. When the Celtics allow 110 points or less this season, they are 22-2. If the Celtics can keep the Lakers' scoring to a minimum, they will be able to win this game at home.

One thing to keep in mind is how good the Celtics are at home, and how much the Lakers struggle on the road. Boston is 22-2 at home this season while the Lakers are 7-17 on the road. Los Angeles has played their last two games on the road, and they lost both. Boston should be able to continue their home success during this game.

Final Lakers-Celtics Prediction & Pick

This is a rivalry as old as time. It will make for an entertaining game, but the winner seems obvious to me. The Celtics should come out on top. However, the spread is large. Even with that, I am going to take the Celtics to win this game by double-digit points.

Final Lakers-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Celtics -10.5 (-110), Under 240.5 (-110)