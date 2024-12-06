BOSTON — On Wednesday night, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown sent a message to Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart. After dunking on the Pistons enforcer late in the first quarter, Brown made a throat-slash gesture, reminding his opponent that he's cutthroat at the rim. This reminder cost Brown $25,000, as the NBA fined him for the “inappropriate gesture” on Friday.

Brown and the Celtics still got the last laugh. They earned their 11th straight victory versus the Pistons in the 130-120 win and improved to 18-4 on the season. The reigning NBA Finals MVP finished with a game-high 28 points and added nine assists, six rebounds, and three steals.

The two-handed slam over Stewart was just one example of Brown's relentless rim attacks.

During his postgame press conference, Brown revealed that he expected a fine in the coming days. The three-time All-Star had a straightforward response when asked if the NBA would punish him.

“Oh yeah,” he said with a nod.

As the Vice President of the National Basketball Players Association, Brown knows how the league operates with fines. He explained how he simply got lost “in the moment” after his poster dunk.

“Just caught up in the moment, I guess. Big play,” Brown described. “I think that the NBA and the [Players Association] are sensitive about the gestures and things like that so, gotta be mindful of that.”

How have Jaylen Brown and the Celtics fared to start the 2024-25 NBA season?

Fine aside, Brown and the C's are enjoying their 2024-25 campaign. The Georgia native is averaging 25.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and a career-high 4.6 assists per outing through 17 games. Although Brown has not been as efficient with his shot-making, his early numbers are enough to uplift an already talented Celtics team.

Last season, the Green Team went 17-5 through 22 contests before eventually dominating in the 2024 NBA Playoffs and winning it all. Boston was 64-18 in the regular season and posted a stellar 16-3 postseason record.

This season, the Celtics are off to an even stronger start, which is particularly impressive because they've only had starting center Kristaps Porzingis back in the lineup for four games. The 18-4 C's find themselves in second place in the Eastern Conference despite rolling out their true starting five—featuring Brown, Porzingis, Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, and Jrue Holiday—just two times in 22 games.

Up next for Brown and company is a tough back-to-back set with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Memphis Grizzlies. Both of their upcoming opponents are top-five in their respective conferences and while the Celtics have already defeated the Bucks twice this season, Friday night should mark the return of Milwaukee's three-time All-Star Khris Middleton.

Saturday evening might feature a notable return as well. Former Celtics point guard Marcus Smart could play against his old squad for the first time since being traded in 2023. There was a homecoming opportunity in early 2024 when the Grizzlies visited Beantown, yet the nine-year Celtic was injured and sidelined for the 40-point loss. Boston has six straight wins over Memphis and Smart's new crew is hoping to snap that streak.

Prior to that potential reunion, the Celtics will attempt to sweep the season series with the Bucks for the first time since the 2011-12 season. Celtics-Bucks begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday.