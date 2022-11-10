Published November 10, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The NBA is rallying behind Kyrie Irving right now amid his scandalous antisemitic saga. Los Angeles Lakers superstar and former teammate LeBron James has already called for Kyrie’s reinstatement while the NBPA earlier also offered its support for the embattled Brooklyn Nets guard. This time around, it’s Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown who’s coming to Irving’s defense.

On Thursday, Nike co-founder Phil Knight announced in an interview that their relationship with Irving is pretty much over. This was after the sportswear giant decided to suspend Irving over his decision to promote an antisemitic movie on Twitter.

“I would doubt that we go back,” Knight said, via NBA.com. “But I don’t know for sure.

“Kyrie stepped over the line. It’s kind of that simple. He made some statements that we just can’t abide by and that’s why we ended the relationship. And I was fine with that.”

Brown caught wind of the statement and he did not hold back in ripping Nike apart by questioning the company’s morals:

Since when did Nike care about ethics? https://t.co/f8t2eY994v — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) November 10, 2022

Jaylen Brown on the Nike / Kyrie Irving situation. pic.twitter.com/zbTv40F11r — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) November 10, 2022

It is unclear what Jaylen Brown is specifically referring to here in calling Nike out, but the company has long been linked to supposed unethical business practices. This includes their rumored employment of sweatshops in China wherein workers — including underage kids — are supposedly paid way below minimum wage.

This also isn’t the first time Jaylen Brown has come out with a strong statement involving an antisemitic issue. Last month, the Celtics star also showed his support for Kanye West after the rap icon blasted the Jewish people on Twitter. Brown quickly backtracked on his comments and decided to cut ties with Kanye’s Donda Sports barely 24 hours after his initial statement.