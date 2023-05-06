A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams was lucky to escape with no significant injury after getting his head stomped on by Joel Embiid in Game 2 of their NBA Playoffs second-round matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. It seemed like Embiid stepping on Williams’ head was completely unintentional, but this does not take away from how painful that should have been for the Celtics stud.

After the game, Celtics star Jaylen Brown spoke out about the scary incident. Brown did not want to comment on how the game officials handled the situation, but he definitely had a strong reaction to the violent scene:

“I saw Grant get his head stepped on by a 300-pound individual. To see that live was crazy, Brown said. “… Probably the craziest thing that I’ve seen on a basketball court.”

You have to note that it was Jaylen Brown who was on the floor right beside Williams when he got his head stepped on by Embiid. Brown must have felt the impact of his Celtics teammate head hitting the hardwood, and by his own account, it was not a pretty sight at all.

Thankfully for everyone involved, Williams came out of the incident relatively unscathed. It could have been much worse than it was, with the Celtics forward potentially suffering some sort of mouth or skull injury.

Embiid apologized to Williams as soon as the latter checked back in, and Williams made it clear that there was no bad blood between them. All’s well that ends well.