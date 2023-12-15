Not a good sign for the Celtics.

The Boston Celtics have had great regular season success against most teams in recent years. But, not versus the Orlando Magic, who they host on Friday night at the TD Garden.

The Magic have won four straight games over the C's and gave them their worst loss of the 2023-24 season in late November, defeating them 113-96. However, Boston remains the team to beat in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics are 18-5 and currently share the best record in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Magic aren't too far behind though, as they sit at 16-7 and have won eight of their last 10 matchups.

Unfortunately for the Green Team, they'll be banged up on Friday night. Big men Al Horford and Luke Kornet are both out and All-Star Kristaps Porzingis is doubtful due to calf tightness. Star guard Jaylen Brown is also questionable because of a right knee injury.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tonight vs. Orlando: Jaylen Brown (right knee hypertension) – QUESTIONABLE

Al Horford (rest) – OUT

Luke Kornet (left adductor tightness) – OUT

Kristaps Porzingis (left calf tightness) – DOUBTFUL — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 15, 2023

While that long list might worry some Celtics fans, it makes sense given that Boston just played on Thursday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The C's won 116-107, yet it's worth noting that they lost their previous second leg of a back-to-back, falling to the Charlotte Hornets in overtime in November.

With multiple centers sitting out, Boston might look to some of its youth to step up. Center Neemias Queta hasn't received much playing time, but he could get major minutes with Horford, Porzingis, and Kornet all sidelined.

Regardless of Friday's outcome, the Celtics will face the Magic again on Sunday afternoon. Hopefully, Boston's injury list will be significantly shorter for the rematch.