Eastern Conference powers meet for the second time this season.

We're back to bring you another prediction and pick for today's NBA games as we head over to the Eastern Conference for a matchup between two divisional-leading teams. The Orlando Magic (16-7) will face off against the Boston Celtics (18-5) as the teams meet for the second time this season. Check out our NBA odds series for our Magic-Celtics prediction and pick.

The Orlando Magic are currently leading the Southeast Division by three games and they come into this contest having won their last two games. They're 8-2 in their last 10 and just recently finished a nine-game winning streak that saw them overtake the lead in their division. Now, they'll hope for their second win in as many games against Boston.

The Boston Celtics are currently leading the Atlantic Division by two games over the Philadelphia 76ers. They're on a three-game winning streak and they're also winners of six of their last seven games. With their last three wins at home, the Celtics improve to a perfect 12-0 at home this year and will look to continue that streak against the Orlando Magic.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Celtics Odds

Orlando Magic: +6 (-110)

Boston Celtics: -6 (-110)

Over: 224 (-112)

Under: 224 (-108)

How to Watch Magic vs. Celtics

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida, NBA Sports Boston, NBA League Pass

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

Th Orlando Magic were slated to become a dangerous team in the East over the next few years, but it seems as though their time to shine has come earlier than expected. With such a young lineup, the Magic are playing great team basketball and they lack any one star player to take the bulk amount of shot. The Magic play unselfish on offense and they wait for any one of their players to heat up from the field. From there, they're willing to feed the hot hand as all other players fall into their designed roles. With the winning streaks they've already mounted this year, this team has a serious chance at the playoffs.

The Magic are confident knowing they already beat this Boston team dominantly the first time they met this season. During that game, Mo and Franz Wagner combined for 44 points as the two complement Paolo Banchero's inside game perfectly. They also created 14 turnovers from the Celtics and were great about cashing in on their extra opportunities. The most glaring statistic during their first meeting was the Magic out-reboudning the Celtics 48-31. If they can have that same kind of dominance on the offensive glass, they should be able to cover this spread as road dogs.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

The Celtics are playing like the best team in the NBA right now and they'll certainly have revenge on their mind when the Magic come into town tonight. They know they'll have to compete with the Magic again later down the line, so grabbing this victory in a revenge game will have some added importance to them. Jayson Tatum continues to lead the team in scoring and he scooped a massive 11 rebounds during their last win over Cleveland. It seems as though the Celtics are better than they were at the start of the season and they'll be determined to change to rebounding numbers this time against the Magic.

Kristaps Porzingis will be a crucial player for the Celtics tonight as he'll be tasked with locking up the defensive paint. He's been a solid defender all season, but they're still waiting for him to take the leap and become a lockdown presence around the rim. He'll have a tough night trying to stay out of foul trouble against Banchero and both Wagner's, but he'll have the height and prowess to do so if he can stay disciplined. Look for them to feed him the ball early as he tries to establish the Celtics inside.

Final Magic-Celtics Prediction & Pick

This game could be a future Eastern Conference Playoffs matchup and it'll be interesting to see how the Celtics rebound after their performance against the Magic from earlier this season. Their first meeting wasn't particularly close and the Magic dominated in the rebounding department while holding the Celtics under 100 points. If they're able to have a similar game, they should grab this win with the way they're playing right now.

However, I think the Celtics will be determined to get this win and they've remained a perfect 12-0 at home this year. their home crowd certainly plays a difference and one may recall these teams' first meeting coming in Orlando. The script flips tonight as the Celtics continue their winning streak at home and cover the spread during this game.

Final Magic-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -6 (-110)