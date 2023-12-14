Are Celtics stars Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis playing against the Cavs?

The Boston Celtics are back in action on Thursday night, facing a familiar foe in the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Boston just played Cleveland on Tuesday, prevailing 120-113 despite trailing by as many as 15 points in the first quarter. During the Celtics' 11th-straight home win, they even had a spotless injury report with no issues listed.

For the second time around, the C's are a little less healthy as star guard Jaylen Brown sprained his ankle in the first half against the Cavs and center Kristaps Porzingis experienced some left calf tightness. Luckily, both Brown and Porzingis will be available for the rematch, the team announced shortly before tipoff.

Brown has sat out for just one game all season and Porzingis' calf injury had him sidelined for four straight games before returning in a win against the New York Knicks last Friday.

The two stars were integral in Boston's comeback win over Cleveland, as they helped the C's offense catch fire down the stretch. Porzingis had a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds and Brown added 25 points while shooting an efficient 59% from the field.

Following their Thursday night game, the Celtics won't get much rest. They host the Orlando Magic on Friday at 4:30 p.m. (PT) and then play them again on Sunday afternoon.

The Magic are currently in third place in the Eastern Conference at 16-7, winning eight of their last 10 contests. Although the Celtics are above them in the standings at 17-5, they've lost four games in a row to Orlando. The last time they met, the Magic beat the C's 113-96 in late November, which remains Boston's lowest-scoring output of the season. The 17-point margin of defeat is also the largest loss the Celtics have suffered early in the 2023-24 campaign.

Even though a back-to-back against a tough opponent is on the horizon, the Celtics will have another game at full-strength versus the Cavaliers.