Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown believes Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James made a good point when he questioned the lack of media coverage over Jerry Jones’ controversial photo.

For those who missed it, Jones went viral recently after a 1957 photo showed him joining a group of White young boys stopping their Black classmates from desegregating their school. It happened in Central High in Little Rock, Arkansas, and Jones has been criticized for being racist because of the photo.

During his postgame presser after a showdown with the Portland Trail Blazers, James loudly wondered why he isn’t getting any question about it despite the gravity of the issue. He also couldn’t help but point out the difference in treatment compared to Kyrie Irving’s, with the Brooklyn Nets guard making headlines almost every day after his promotion of an antisemitic film–of which LeBron was asked about in previous pressers.

“I was wondering why I haven’t gotten a question from you guys about the Jerry Jones photo,” LeBron James said. “But when the Kyrie thing was going on, you guys were quick to ask those questions about that.”

Brown heard about LeBron’s comments, and he agreed the Lakers leader is onto something.