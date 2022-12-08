Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown believes Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James made a good point when he questioned the lack of media coverage over Jerry Jones’ controversial photo.
For those who missed it, Jones went viral recently after a 1957 photo showed him joining a group of White young boys stopping their Black classmates from desegregating their school. It happened in Central High in Little Rock, Arkansas, and Jones has been criticized for being racist because of the photo.
During his postgame presser after a showdown with the Portland Trail Blazers, James loudly wondered why he isn’t getting any question about it despite the gravity of the issue. He also couldn’t help but point out the difference in treatment compared to Kyrie Irving’s, with the Brooklyn Nets guard making headlines almost every day after his promotion of an antisemitic film–of which LeBron was asked about in previous pressers.
“I was wondering why I haven’t gotten a question from you guys about the Jerry Jones photo,” LeBron James said. “But when the Kyrie thing was going on, you guys were quick to ask those questions about that.”
Brown heard about LeBron’s comments, and he agreed the Lakers leader is onto something.
“I’ve seen LeBron’s comments, and I think it should be looked at. I think he made some good points, and I think that people should pay attention and chime in. And he had an opinion against it before. I think those conversations need to be had,” Brown said, per Bally Sports.
While Jerry Jones himself has downplayed the incident and noted that he was only a bystander who was curious of what’s happening, it is true that there is seemingly a lack of coverage about it.
Kyrie Irving has been punished heavily for what he did, while there has been no action with regards to Jones.
True enough, however, the two situations are different. Irving did actively promote a film with antisemitic themes, so it’s easy to see why there was a backlash on him. As for Jones, as the Dallas Cowboys owner defended, it could mean a lot of things.
It remains to be seen what will happen with the issue, but true enough, Jaylen Brown and LeBron James don’t want people to forget about it.