Published November 25, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Stephen A. Smith has come to the defense of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who has been tagged as racist for an old photo going viral recently.

For those who missed it, Jones made headlines after a photo from 1957 showed him with joining a group of White boys stopping their Black classmates from desegregating their school, Central High in Little Rock, Arkansas. Many were quick to call Jones racist, and it didn’t help that the Washington Post article it came from is titled “Jerry Jones helped transform the NFL, except when it comes to race.”

Smith, for his part, slammed the cancel culture going at Jones over the old photo. He explained that the Cowboys owner was not only 14 or 15 years old at the time, but the photo doesn’t say anything at all since he was basically only standing there and not doing anything.

I’m very fond of Jerry Jones and he doesn’t deserve what just happened to him! pic.twitter.com/XgegwXI5Vh — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 25, 2022

Stephen A. Smith got a lot of people to agree with him on his Jerry Jones take, with one saying, “I’m proud of you Stephen A. Jerry has a lot of love from all his former players. This cancel culture is disgusting. You don’t think this photo has been around for a long time? Yet they wait till 2022 on Thanksgiving, when they know its a big day for his team to release.”

Another one said, “Not to defend him but some perspective. This was normal back then. I’m not saying it’s right.. He grew up in a world where all around him it was the norm… obviously luckily it’s not like that. The brave men who did fight injustice then, bless ‘em cause it’s a fight.”

For what it’s worth, though, there are some who argued that the Cowboys owner should have known by 14 or 15 what’s right from wrong. Additionally, some also said that Jones made the choice to join the other students when he could have opted not to terrorize the Black students.

For his part, Jones already downplayed the incident shown in the photo. He admitted that he didn’t know what was happening and that he looked out of curiosity.

“I don’t know that I or anybody anticipated or had a background of knowing … what was involved. It was more a curious thing,” Jones said.