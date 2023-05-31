A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

To say that Jaylen Brown had a forgettable performance in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday against the Miami Heat night would be a major understatement. With Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum going down with an injury very early in the game, Brown had an opportunity to step up for his team on the biggest occasion. Well, he decided to do the exact opposite.

Unsurprisingly, NBA Twitter brought out the pitchforks on Brown as they pinned the blame on him for Monday’s season-ending loss. With the two-time All-Star now eligible for a $295 million max extension this summer, the keyboard warriors were quick to point out that Brown doesn’t deserve this much money. The fans singled out Brown’s dribbling abilities, or rather, the lack thereof, as one of the biggest holes in his game:

Jaylen Brown be dribbling like this and he want $300 million pic.twitter.com/davN3p4v77 — Sam Yeezy (@samstaydipped) May 30, 2023

Son this Jaylen Brown graphic is painfully accurate pic.twitter.com/IGdU48WtDc — I 😵‍💫‼️ (@Ibra_Goat) May 30, 2023

Jaylen Brown without Jayson Tatum to carry him pic.twitter.com/G9ei6BUrwA — trace (@tracedontmiss) May 30, 2023

Jaylen Brown has been one of the most disappointing players this postseason run. Terrible shooting

Terrible shot selection

Terrible handles

Terrible on ball defense

Terrible off ball defense

Leads the playoffs in Turnovers

Leads the playoffs in Fouls pic.twitter.com/4hqpKT09mZ — LegendOfWinning (@LegendOfWinning) May 30, 2023

Needless to say, the fans weren’t very happy about what they saw from Jaylen Brown on Monday night, and they weren’t shy about letting their true feelings about it known. It’s not just the fans either. Experts and pundits alike have jumped on the Jaylen Brown hate train as well as they criticized his performance in the playoffs for the Celtics. So much so, that there have been calls for Boston to rid themselves of Brown by trading him away this offseason.

Has Jaylen Brown played his last game for the Celtics? More than a few folks out there seem to believe that this is the case. We shall all find out in the coming months.