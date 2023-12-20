Jayson Tatum is set to miss his first game of 2023-24.

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has had incredible durability in his career, as he's never missed more than 18 games in a season.

Unfortunately, he'll miss his first contest of the 2023-24 campaign after suffering a sprained ankle during an overtime loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. While Tatum sustained the injury in the first quarter and had to exit the game, he later returned without a minute restriction. The 25-year-old has played in all 26 games of the young season, averaging 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per outing.

Jayson Tatum limped to the locker room after suffering an apparent ankle injury. Hope he’s okay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QUEMsoSln8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 20, 2023

Jayson Tatum will be sidelined for the second leg of Boston's back-to-back, which happens to be on Wednesday night against the talented Sacramento Kings. While the Celtics are fresh off a loss, the Kings last played on Monday when they torched the Washington Wizards 143-131.

Although Tatum's presence will be missed, the Celtics seem to be placing a lot of importance on staying healthy for the long run this season. Teammate Kristaps Porzingis was out versus the Warriors, for example, as he was rehabbing a calf strain.

Tatum had a forgettable showing against the Warriors, dropping 15 points on inefficient 5-of-17 shooting. In his absence, Porzingis and fellow star Jaylen Brown will have to excel, as they'll now be the primary focuses of the Kings' defense.

At 20-6, Boston still holds the best record in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Kings are doing well in the Western Conference, sitting in fourth place with a 16-9 record. And even though Jayson Tatum will be out, this battle between two prospective playoff teams should deliver some excitement.