An brutal shooting performance from the Celtics.

The Boston Celtics' NBA Finals rematch with the Golden State Warriors was historic, yet for all the wrong reasons.

On Tuesday night, the Celtics fell 132-126 to the Dubs in overtime. Boston led by as much as 17 points, but it couldn't stop Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson from hitting big shots down the stretch.

Conversely, the C's missed the most 3-pointers in franchise history, per Celtics play-by-play announcer Sean Grande. They went a horrific 17-of-58 during the stunning loss, resulting in 41 bricks from beyond the arc. To make matters worse, 13 of those failed attempts came in the fourth quarter and overtime.

But it's not like all of Boston's misses were thoroughly contested. According to NBA tracking data, 47 of Boston's 58 3-point attempts were open looks or better, via Celtics reporter Chris Forsberg. The shots that were usually falling for the 20-6 C's simply weren't against the Dubs.

While Boston shot 29% from deep, the Warriors had a much more efficient conversion rate of 40%. The Splash Brothers especially shined, going a combined 12-for-26 from 3-point land. Perhaps the most important triple of the night was from Curry, as the generational shooter sank a deep dagger with 11 seconds left in overtime to complete the comeback.

Steph Curry hit the “Night Night” celebration and pointed at Reggie Miller’s son after his dagger three 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wFWIwzdqBA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 20, 2023

Although Celtics fans are lamenting the brutal loss, the Green Team has no time to. The C's will now face the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, giving them less than 24 hours of rest.

The Kings last played on Monday, torching the Washington Wizards 143-131. With that extra rest time, Sacramento will be another dangerous opponent for the Celtics on their tough California road trip.