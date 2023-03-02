The Boston Celtics scored a huge win on Wednesday night as they held off a formidable challenge from the Cleveland Cavaliers. Boston’s superstar duo Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown flexed their muscles yet again as they secured an important victory for positioning in the Eastern Conference.

Tatum was the star of the show once more, finishing with 41 points on 13-of-21 shooting, to go along with 11 rebounds, eight assists, and four triples. Brown chipped in with 16 points, three rebounds, and four dimes.

After the game, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla had nothing but high praise for his boys. The first-year shot-caller knows how important it is for his stars to lead the charge for Boston, and Mazzulla is confident that this is going to be the trend moving forward:

“(He) took what the defense gave him,” Mazzulla said, via Bobby Krivitsky of the SunHerald. “He was aggressive, and when he got into the paint, he made the right play. He did that, (and) I thought Jaylen did a great job with the same thing. I thought Jaylen really controlled the pace of the game when he had the ball, made the right play, made some big plays for us. And so when those two guys are locked in on taking what the defense gives them and making the right play, we’re a great team.”

Right now, the Milwaukee Bucks are at the top of the East. They won again on Wednesday and are in the midst of a dizzying 16-game winning streak. The Celtics will need to keep on winning if they want to stay on pace with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. At the moment, Boston sits half a game behind the Bucks for the top seed in the conference.