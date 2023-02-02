The Boston Celtics have defeated the Brooklyn Nets in 10 straight matchups, but Wednesday night’s beatdown was one for the history books. The C’s won handily in a 139-96 blowout that saw forward Jayson Tatum outscore the entire Nets team 18-16 in the first quarter. The 46-16 score to start the game was Boston’s largest first-quarter lead in franchise history.

The 2023 All-Star starter also came close to making some history of his own, as his +42 rating in the first half was the second-best plus-minus rating in any half in league history. Ironically, the only player to have a better plus-minus rating through two quarters was current Brooklyn Net Kevin Durant–although he did it in 2018 on the Golden State Warriors.

With Durant sidelined for last night’s matchup, Brooklyn had little offensive response to Boston’s first-half barrage, and an even weaker defensive response. Every starter for the Celtics shot at least 50% or better from the field and Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 57 points. The Nets’ starters had just 55 points altogether.

In the past, pundits and former players worried if Tatum and Brown could gel together, but those critics have since been proven wrong. The All-Star duo is on quite a tear and made history once again last night after they both crossed the 25-point scoring mark for the 27th time this season:

While Jayson Tatum was already named a starter for the 2023 All-Star Game in Utah, Brown did not crack the starting five. Yet, he’ll likely be named an Eastern All-Star reserve today since he’s averaging 27 points and seven rebounds per game.

Regardless, as the Boston stars have said all year, the accolades are nice but a championship at the end of the season is still the ultimate goal.