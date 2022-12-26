By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Jayston Tatum and the Boston Celtics are feeling it again. Following a stretch that saw them lose three games in a row, including two against the Orlando Magic, the Celtics are now building a winning streak that has Tatum believing that Boston is back to their terrifying form.

“It did feel good to get back to playing the way that we know how to play,” Tatum said after the Celtics beat Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, 139-118, at home on Christmas Day, per Boston’s official Twitter account.

Tatum led the way for the Celtics in the Bucks game, pouring a total of 41 points on 14-for-22 shooting from the field and a perfect 10-for-10 performance at the free-throw line. He did all that in just 38 minutes, but also received ample support from his teammates. Jaylen Brown added 29 points on 11-for-19 shooting, while Derrick White and Al Horford chipped in 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The Celtics, who beat the Minnesota Timberwolves last Friday, have averaged 130 points on 50.8 percent shooting from the field while limiting opponents to an average of 113.5 points in their last two games.

With the win against the Bucks, Tatum and the Celtics stretched their lead atop the Eastern Conference standings to 1.5 games, as they now carry a 24-10 record — the best overall in the NBA.

The Celtics are arguably the most balanced team in the league, so far this season. For one, they are not inside the top 10 in adjusted offensive and defensive ratings, per Dunks and Threes.

Coming up next for the Celtics is a home date with the Houston Rockets Tuesday night.