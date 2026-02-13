49ers' Kendrick Bourne is a free agent and is weighing his options. Last season, the Niners signed Bourne to a one-year contract. But he has indicated he wishes to return to the 49ers, despite being an electrical substation conspiracy theorist, according to NBC's Josh Alper.

“This year went great. Hitting free agency this year, it's gonna be fun. I want to go back to San Fran, so that's the plan, but it's all got to make sense,” Bourne told Alper.

Bourne added that he had always questioned why the grass at the 49ers' practice facility became brown. Moreover, he clarified that the fields farther from the electrical substation remained green. But Bourne also noted that the substation had been there for a while, and it did not stop him from returning to the 49ers last season.

Bourne cited a study noting that prolonged exposure to low-frequency electromagnetic fields could weaken tendons. Alarmingly, most of the injuries this season were soft-tendon injuries. Experts have disputed this claim, citing that there was no tangible proof that the exposure could cause injuries. Nick Bosa, George Kittle, and Mykel Williams were among the top players who sustained soft-tissue injuries.

Bourne had 37 catches for 551 yards over 16 games with the 49ers in the 2025 season. His play earned him a bonus this season, and he was one of the few healthy wide receivers available. As the Niners reconsider whether they will extend Jauan Jennings, Bourne is another option, at least for depth.

Bourne will have the chance to re-sign with the 49ers. While there is no certainty that he will re-sign with the Niners, the desire to return is there, regardless of the electrical substation.