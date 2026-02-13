A hero’s journey often involves a trip home to rediscover one’s identity while also working to evolve and become the best version of themself. Even if other teams must consider signing free agent starting pitcher Walker Buehler this offseason, the once-touted right-hander could benefit from a return to the place where he first discovered his MLB potential.

After enduring a grueling 2025 that saw him struggle, Buehler’s best fit might be in Chavez Ravine. But the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees could also bolster their depth by adding the 31-year-old to an already elite pitching staff.

Walker Buehler experienced his best years with the Dodgers

It would have been difficult to believe that Buehler would be looking for a new home two or three years ago, as Los Angeles was on the cusp of a historic rise. Across seven seasons in Los Angeles, the two-time All-Star went 47-22 and posted a 3.27 ERA and a 3.50 FIP.

Buehler was especially solid in October during his time with the Dodgers. He totaled 94.2 playoff innings with the team and earned a 3.04 ERA in the process.

Even while Los Angeles boasted talents such as Clayton Kershaw, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and others, Buehler was seen as an ace-level talent who could headline a contending rotation, despite the injuries he had dealt with early in his career.

After recording the final out of the 2024 World Series, Buehler signed a one-year, $21.05 million contract with the Boston Red Sox last offseason that did not go according to plan. He went 7-7 with a 5.45 ERA, a 1.558 WHIP, and a 5.89 FIP over 23 appearances in Boston, and never seemed to find his footing.

This could have marked the end of Buehler’s career, but a change of scenery worked wonders towards the tail end of last season.

Phillies got solid outings from Buehler; Yankees might need proven performer

After his brief stint with the Red Sox, Buehler was picked up by the Philadelphia Phillies late last season. To many’s surprise, he was able to make an immediate impact.

Through three appearances and two starts with Philadelphia, Buehler went 3-0 with a 0.66 ERA. The once-prized starter attributed his success to a working-fastball that allowed his other pitches to come into focus.

“It’s a lot easier to get swing-and-miss when you throw stuff off of the heater,” Buehler told Paul Casella of MLB.com in September. “So most of the year, and even last year, I struggled a lot with the fastball command. … If I can get my arm to the right slot and to move the way I want and all this baseball mumbo jumbo stuff, the feel of everything kind of comes back.

“There’s room for kind of an uptick, hopefully, but to be able to execute and make some pitches is a great first step.”

Beyond having the mechanics of what makes for an effective pitcher, Buehler also made an impact in the clubhouse. Veterans like Bryce Harper were quick to compliment the Lexington native’s experience.

“He fits right in; fits into that mold of being a Philadelphia baseball player,” Harper said of Buehler. “Obviously, he’s pitched in big situations, big moments, deep into the postseason. So getting a guy like that in our clubhouse is huge for us.”

Philadelphia profiles as a natural landing spot for Buehler, but the New York Yankees might also be a club that could use his talent. Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Max Fried, and others figure to be factors this season. Still, injuries mean the rotation will enter the campaign short-handed.

Adding Buehler may mean that the Yankees could shift an individual like Paul Blackburn or Ryan Yarbrough to the bullpen while Rodon and Cole get healthy.

It remains to be seen where Buehler will sign, but his story is far from over.