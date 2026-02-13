The new MLB campaign is looming, and Texas Rangers manager Skip Schumaker is making his stance on the team’s aspirations abundantly clear even before a single inning has been played.

“If you ask all 30 teams (if they expect to make the playoffs) I think they are going to say yes, right? That's always the goal. Try to get in the tournament, make a run,” Schumaker told Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints.

The Rangers went 81-81 last season, but are looking to improve as Schumaker takes the reins. The team will look largely different than the club that won the World Series in 2023, and will expect contributions from new additions such as outfielder Brandon Nimmo as well as youngsters such as starting pitcher Jack Leiter.

“Every player here is still evolving, still learning, still growing,” Schumaker told

Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. “I don't want anybody here just to be here checking a box. That's not who I hired. That's not who I wanted as a coach.

“I think the last thing that you want to do in this industry is stand still like that. You cannot do that. I don't want any of our coaches to feel that they can't teach these guys, because even the best players in the world that are on our team are still wanting to figure out how they can become All-Stars.”

The Rangers will attempt to prove themselves as contenders this season, and while there is still a long way to go until the October tournament, it seems as though Schumaker is prepared to lead the charge.