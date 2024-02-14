Jayson Tatum culminates his high-scoring night with a heartwarming postgame gesture

Jayson Tatum had himself quite a Tuesday night. Scoring 41 points and grabbing 14 rebounds, the five-time NBA All-Star led the Boston Celtics to a 118-110 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Additionally, he also performed a kind gesture for a well-known football player on the sidelines.

Watching courtside at the Barclays Center was NFL quarterback Russel Wilson. Following the final buzzer, Tatum proceeded to give his game-worn jersey to Wilson's son. (per Celtics on NBC Sports Boston)

JT is a man for the fans 🙌 He gave his signed jersey to Russell Wilson's son pic.twitter.com/4AGwkaC3LW — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 14, 2024

During the press conference, Tatum mentioned that Wilson's son was a fan, which explains his postgame gift.

“He (Wilson's son) said he was a big fan, so I gave it to him,” Tatum said, via Celtics Insider Marc D'Amico.

Jayson Tatum says he gave his jersey to @DangeRussWilson and @ciara's son after tonight's game in Brooklyn. "He said he was a big fan, so I gave it to him," JT says. — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) February 14, 2024

By halftime, the Celtics star already had 31 points – tying his career high for most points in a first half. His offensive outburst was the biggest reason why the Nets couldn't hang on to the NBA's top-ranked team.

Brooklyn's last taste of the lead would come just in the first quarter. Afterward, the Celtis were up the entire game, leading by as much as 23 at one point. The Nets did give Boston a bit of a scare by cutting the deficit down to six points early in the fourth quarter. However, Jayson Tatum and Co. would not falter, as the Celtics put on a 10-2 run over the next few minutes to put the contest away.

Jaylen Brown added 19 points in the win for Boston. Proving once again how well-rounded the team is, all five Celtics starters finished in double figures. Now on a five-game win streak, the green and white look to continue the momentum as they take on the Nets once again on Wednesday.