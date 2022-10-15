Jayson Tatum’s shocking ejection in the Boston Celtics’ preseason finale against the Toronto Raptors raised a lot of eyebrows on Friday. While Grant Williams was equally surprised at the decision, he admitted they could have been better handling the situation.

For those who missed it, Tatum was ejected Friday after getting back-to-back technical fouls late in the third quarter of the contest. He expressed his frustration on a foul on Scottie Barnes that was called on him. While arguing his case, he appeared to waive his hands at the referee, leading to the second tech and ejection.

Williams, who was also assessed a tech for arguing the call with the ref, broke down what happened in the build-up to the technical call spree. He pointed out that Tatum said something that wouldn’t have normally warranted a tech, but in the end, he shared their emotions got the better of them.

"We have to control our emotions better and do a better job in that scenario." – Grant Williams on the technical fouls called on the Celtics Presented by your New England Ford Dealers pic.twitter.com/5g8BQeH8t9 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 15, 2022

In the absence of Jayson Tatum in their closing lineup, the Celtics ended up losing the contest, 137-134. Even worse, the team suffered a couple of injuries to Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon.

It is certainly a night full of lessons for the Celtics. The 2022-23 campaign is already set to be a challenging one, and if they struggle controlling the things they can control like what Grant Williams just explained, they’ll make it even more difficult for themselves.

Boston is lucky it is only a preseason game. At least they have a chance to correct things before the season starts.