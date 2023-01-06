By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Kemba Walker hasn’t been the same since leaving Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. Walker’s lone season with the New York Knicks ended up being a disaster, so the Knicks subsequently cut him loose in a trade with the Detroit Pistons this past offseason. The rebuilding Pistons then bought Walker out, but to the former All-Star’s chagrin, no team ended up signing him until late November, when Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks came calling.

However, the Mavs have decided to jettison Kemba Walker with only a little over a month having elapsed in the 32-year old point guard’s stay in Dallas. According to ESPN’s Tim McMahon, the Mavs wanted to waive Walker before his salary for the entire season became guaranteed, as well as to open up playing time for young guns McKinley Wright IV and Jaden Hardy.

Nevertheless, as the old adage goes, another man’s trash (not that Walker is trash) is another man’s treasure. Jayson Tatum seems to think as much as he wrote a fascinating response to Walker’s reported release on his official Twitter account.

“👀☘️☘️,” Tatum wrote.

The Celtics recently opened up a roster spot after they traded away Noah Vonleh to the San Antonio Spurs for a heavily-protected second-round pick. With the 10-day contract season having opened, the Celtics could do a lot worse than add a former member of their roster to the mix.

However, it’s unclear which role Walker would play should the Celtics engage in a potential reunion. The Celtics have Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon, and even Payton Pritchard to hold down the fort at point guard. If anything, the Celtics may seek additional wing depth behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Nonetheless, Kemba Walker is a beloved figure in the Celtics locker room, so his addition could prove beneficial in more ways than one.