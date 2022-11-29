Published November 29, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Dallas Mavericks are clearly feeling the effects of Jalen Brunson’s departure, as they have now scuffled to a 9-10 record after four straight losses despite the continued excellent play of Luka Doncic. Desperate for reinforcements, the Mavs signed Kemba Walker in a bid to help fill the void Brunson left.

Walker, however, only signed a one-year non-guaranteed deal, according to Marc Stein. The Mavs’ lack of guaranteed commitment could perhaps light a fire underneath the four-time All-Star, who would have no shortage of motivation to prove that he still has what it takes to contribute at the highest level.

Moreover, Kemba Walker won’t be suiting up for the Mavs immediately after signing, as the four-time All-Star last played in February before he was banished entirely from the New York Knicks rotation. It will definitely take time to get the 12-year veteran up to game speed.

Walker, for his part, showed flashes last season of the player he was in his prime. Back in December 2021, the 6’0 guard dropped 44 points on 14-27 shooting from the field, almost leading the Knicks to victory amid considerable roster depletion due to health and safety protocols.

Still, Kemba Walker simply hasn’t been the same since he suffered through left knee problems back when he was with the Boston Celtics. The injury sapped a considerable portion of Walker’s athleticism, and, by extension, his defense and shot creation explosiveness, so the Mavs are playing it safe by getting him up to speed before integrating him into their rotation.

Alas, the Mavs’ deal with Walker is a low-risk, potentially high-reward one, especially if Walker’s 10-month layoff proves to be everything he needs to at least approximate a sizable chunk of the output he produced back in his heyday.