The Boston Celtics held off elimination in Game 6 on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers in their second round playoff series in the NBA Playoffs. They followed that up with a dominant 112-88 performance at home in Game 7 to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second straight season. It was an utter takedown of the Sixers in the second half who only trailed by three points at halftime. Leading the way for the Celtics was none other than Jayson Tatum who set NBA history with his epic stat line. After the game, with it being Mother’s Day, Tatum made sure to embrace his mother following one of the best games of his career.

What a way to celebrate Mother's Day ❤️ Jayson Tatum and his mom share a moment after his historic 51-point Game 7. pic.twitter.com/gQbVzKSsbH — NBA (@NBA) May 14, 2023

Jayson Tatum finished Game 7 with 51 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals. He shot 60.7 percent from the field, 60 percent from three-point range and 78.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line. It was the second epic game from Tatum in this series. In Game 6, he followed up a scoreless first half with 19 points in the second half including 16 in the fourth quarter.

Throughout the NBA Playoffs, Tatum has been averaging 26.3 points per game, 10.4 rebounds, 5.2 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocked shots with shooting splits of 43.5 percent shooting from the field, 33.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 87.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Tatum was selected to his fourth consecutive All-Star game this season and he is on an upwards trajectory in terms of being one of the absolute best players in the league. For the Celtics to advance to a second straight NBA Finals, they’ll need games like this from Tatum.