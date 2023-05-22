Before Game 3 between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, Cedric Maxwell had a few choice words about the Jimmy Butler and Grant Williams beef.

In a clip by NBC Sports, Maxwell said: “If you’re afraid of Jimmy Butler, get a dog.”

"If you're afraid of Jimmy Butler, get a dog" 🤣@cedricmaxwell81 weighs in on Grant Williams vs. Jimmy Butler#BOSvsMIA #BleedGreen #HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/vDC9Yiota0 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 21, 2023

This comes after the incident where Butler and Williams shared some words on the court during Game 2. Most said that Grant Williams “poked the bear” and it seems that Maxwell agrees. Jimmy Butler would end up with 27 points and eight rebounds in that game. Add to that an amazing show of playmaking that gave him six assists. On the other hand, Williams would only finish with nine points in 26 minutes of time on the court.

It was safe to say that Butler won that battle. It was also a crucial turning point to the Heat’s comeback which gave them a two-to-nothing lead over the Boston Celtics. With a 111-105 loss in Game 2, the Celtics have wasted first two home games of the series and now hope to change their fortunes in Miami.

Throughout the Heat’s Cinderella run, they have managed to win over the 1st-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in five games. They also got through the New York Knicks in six games. They aim to continue their pursuit of the Larry O’Brien trophy as they face the Celtics.

Miami and Butler are only two wins from winning the Eastern Conference Finals. Butler has averaged 31.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists throughout this year’s playoffs. However, the Celtics have proven that they are a great team away from TD Garden. With a 25-16 record in away games, the Celtics hope to make it a series in Game 3.