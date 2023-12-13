Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla doesn't want to get fined for complaining about the refs in a win over the Cavs.

At 17-5, the Boston Celtics hold the best record in the NBA after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-113. And while the Celtics' dominance has been one of the top storylines in the early season, so has another unfortunate trend: poor officiating by NBA refs. This trend got under the skin of Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla in the Cavs game.

During the third quarter of the Celtics' 11th straight home victory over the Cavs, star Jayson Tatum was called for a moving screen with 8:39 remaining. Although the offensive foul didn't have much of an impact on the final score, it did briefly hinder the Green Team's comeback effort, as they were down by as much as 15 points in the first quarter.

The Celtics head coach took a timeout soon after the whistle to stick up for Tatum and question why that particular screen was called. When asked to explain his conversation with referee Courtney Kirkland, Joe Mazzulla delivered some of his patented sarcasm, per Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

“You guys really want me to get a fine,” he joked to the media. “I just wanted to see how his day was going.”

Regardless of the call, the Celtics were able to complete the comeback in the second half to secure the win. They outscored the Cavs 26-21 in the fourth quarter and were led by stars Tatum and his teammate Jaylen Brown, who notched 25 points apiece.

Sadly for the NBA, this moving screen was nowhere near the biggest officiating controversy on Tuesday night. Reigning Finals MVP Nikola Jokic was hastily ejected in the first half against the Chicago Bulls. The Denver Nuggets center didn't appear to say much, yet that didn't stop him from being bounced on Serbian Heritage Night — a game in which many fans were in attendance to see the Serbian star.

Nikola Jokic was ejected from tonight’s Nuggets vs. Bulls game after arguing this missed call. Thoughts? 🤔pic.twitter.com/SMfdQAAEA2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 13, 2023

Hopefully, no NBA ref issues reappear on Thursday night, when the Celtics face the Cavs at TD Garden again at 7:30 PM EST.