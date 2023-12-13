The Bulls have now lost two games in a row after Tuesday's defeat against Denver.

The Chicago Bulls came into the week on a four-game win streak, but they have now dropped two games in a row. The Bulls lost on the road in overtime against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, and they followed it up with a 114-106 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. The winning streak is over, and Chicago now needs to find a way to regroup and get back on track.

In the Bulls' defense, these losses were both close and against two recent NBA champions. They also played on back-to-nights with one game being on the road, which is never easy. The odds were stacked against them, and head coach Billy Donovan also thinks that some poor play against the Nuggets led to the loss.

“It was a struggle for us, certainly, shooting the basketball,” Billy Donovan told the media after the game. “The emotion of the game last night, the overtime, all that stuff goes into it. Generally, the first thing is always going to be your offense. To me, I thought we tried to play the right way, I thought we tried to move the ball. We did not shoot it particularly well. The thing for me in those moments, the one thing we have to do a better job of is relying on our defense. That first quarter was a 30-point quarter, the third quarter for them was 35 points. We were better the other two quarters. I want to go back and see if it was whether they missed shots or we defended well. I thought that we didn't protect the rim well enough. … I think the other part of it was that we fouled too much. We have to have better positioning, with our hands and our feet, and we have to be more disciplined in those situations.”

It sounds like Donovan knows what the Bulls need to be working on. If all of those things went wrong and you still lose by only eight against the defending champs, things could be worse. Chicago's win streak might be over, but this team still appears to be heading in the right direction.