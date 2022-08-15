‘He didn’t move the needle’: Kendrick Perkins drops truth bomb on Kevin Durant’s trade demands with Nets

Right out of nowhere, rumors about Kevin Durant potentially retiring have come up amid the extended trade saga he’s currently brought upon himself with the Brooklyn Nets. With KD unable to force a trade away from the team despite his noteworthy efforts to do so, it now sounds like he’s becoming a tad desperate with the entire situation.

This had led NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins to question the real power Durant holds in all this. The ESPN broadcaster pointed out how KD has made some big moves to try and force his exit, but that at this point, they have all been unsuccessful (h/t CltuchPoints on Twitter):

“Now I’s starting to question a little bit the power of Kevin Durant,” Perkins said. “… KD asked for a trade about five weeks ago and said he wanted out. Okay, he didn’t move the needle. All of a sudden, Kevin Durant comes back and now he gives Joe Tsai an ultimatum and says, ‘You know what, it’s either me or Sean Marks and Steve Nash.’ He still don’t move the needle.”

Perkins then talked about the retirement rumors, saying that Durant has become desperate enough to push the narrative toward such a dire direction. According to big Perk, KD might just not be as powerful as he may have assumed:

“I’m trying to see right now does KD really have the juice that he thinks he has? Because if he did, he wouldn’t have to go through all these necessary steps to get what he wants,” Perk stated. “… He has to go through all this just to get what he wants in a franchise? It’s kind of concerning, and I’m confused about the whole situation.”

(via @ESPNNBA)pic.twitter.com/3oqOPsyqNN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 15, 2022

It’s hard to dispute Perkins’ claims here. After all, he’s presented a number of facts to support his argument. Simply put, if Kevin Durant truly is as powerful as most of us have assumed, then a trade would have already happened by now. That obviously hasn’t come to fruition, which makes you wonder if Perk is right with his hot take here.