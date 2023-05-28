A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Derrick White made headlines on Saturday night after he saved the season for the Boston Celtics in their Game 6 encounter against the Miami Heat. With their entire playoff run on the line, White came up big for the Celtics, tipping in what turned out to be a game-winning shot at the buzzer.

After the game, Boston talisman Marcus Smart was asked to share his thoughts on White’s heroics in Game 6. At this point, the former Defensive Player of the Year is demanding more respect for his Celtics teammate:

“I’ll tell you one thing: If you don’t know who D-White is, you know who he is now,” Smart said of White. “That dude has been phenomenal for this whole, whole year. … It’s been a joy to watch and a joy to be on the court with.”

"If you don't know who [Derrick White] is, you know who he is now. That Dude has been phenomenal for this whole, whole year." —Marcus Smart (via @NBCSCeltics)pic.twitter.com/0ADYmzlaAp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 28, 2023

Derrick White isn’t exactly a household name, but there’s no denying that his popularity just skyrocketed after his massive effort on Saturday night — especially for the Celtics faithful.

It wasn’t just his last-second bucket that helped the Celtics live to fight another day, though. White had his fingerprints all over Boston’s season-saving Game 6 win, finishing with 11 points, four rebounds, six assists, a steal, three blocks (!), and zero turnovers in 42 minutes of action. The 6-foot-4 combo guard also drained three triples in this one to round out what was a truly memorable performance for him.

All the momentum is now on the Celtics’ side as they head back to Boston for Game 7. Can they actually do it? Can the Celtics be the first team in NBA history to come from back from a 0-3 deficit to win a best-of-7 series?