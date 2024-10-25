The 2008 NBA Finals is still talked about heavily amongst the sports world, one because of the Celtics winning, and two, because of Paul Pierce's wheelchair incident in Game 1. Throughout the years, there have been numerous stories on why Pierce was taken out of the game in a wheelchair and came back fine, and he's ready to tell the truth.. or maybe not.

In an interview with The Reel, Pierce explained the wheelchair incident.

“I'm like, ‘No I can't get hurt in the NBA Finals.' So I kind of walk up and down the hallway again and I'm like ‘F–k that I'm going back out there.' I got a knee brace, put that on, and just ran back out,” Pierce said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of Highlights (@houseofhighlights)

For years, people thought that Pierce had to use the restroom because that's what he initially claimed, but he said that it was a joke.

“I was just joking. I was on national TV after I retired,” Pierce said. “That might have been the quickest bathroom break.”

Pierce then came out and said that the whole incident was fake.

“I'll be honest. This was all scripted. It was like, ‘Paul take a fall, go to the locker room.' Before the game I read the script,” Pierce said. “You do it at the beginning of the third. You come back out, you make two threes, and you just take the air out of the Lakers. And I executed the script.”

At this point, it's not certain what the truth is since Pierce changes the story every few years.

Paul Pierce claims he suffered MCL sprain in 2008 NBA Finals

Last year in a sit down with Kevin Garnett, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown, Pierce claimed that he sprained his MCL during Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

“I sprained my MCL,” Pierce said. “It was my MCL. Don't believe all them rumors like I had to go to the bathroom.

“Everyone talking about I had to take a s–t. Get the f–k out of here. I turned my MCL, dawg. You act like you can't play on an MCL. You ain't never did that?”

Pierce then claimed that people were making up their own narratives about him having to use the restroom.

“Everybody knows this, but you know, now that we got social media, everyone can make their own narrative,” Pierce said. “I sprained my MCL. What you think I'm holding my knee for? Come on, dog.”