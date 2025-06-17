Texas A&M football beefed up its offense in a massive way Monday. Beating out rival Texas and Ohio State for this talent too.

The Aggies landed four-star offensive lineman Samuel Roseborough as their latest recruit. Hayes Fawcett of On3 confirmed the defending national champs plus the Longhorns were in the final running.

“Next chapter: College Station. Let’s build something special. Gig Em!” Roseborough said to Fawcett in announcing his verbal commitment to the Southeastern Conference power.

Head coach Mike Elko and his staff secures a huge college football recruiting win. Not only do they out-recruit their hated rival Texas for the OL. But also edge out the Buckeyes.

The Clearwater, Florida native stands at 6-foot-5, 295-pounds and has future blindside protector written all over him. He's On3's 13th-ranked offensive tackle for the 2026 class.

Texas A&M making aggressive moves on recruiting trail 

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) throws the ball against Southern California Trojans cornerback John Humphrey (19) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium.
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below
More NCAA Football News
Penn State Nittany Lions flag caries run through the end zone during the second half in the 2019 Citrus Bowl between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Kentucky Wildcats at Camping World Stadium.
Penn State football beats out ACC trio for 4-star LBScotty White ·
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) leads his team agains the Illinois Fighting Illini before the game at Camping World Stadium.
LaNorris Sellers’ father opens up about $8 million NIL offersLorenzo J Reyna ·
Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders reacts to Michael Vick becoming the head coach at Norfolk State University.
Michael Vick hire brings 82% increase to Norfolk State ticket pricesRandall Barnes ·
East Carolina Pirates quarterback Jake Garcia (11) runs with the ball against the Appalachian State Mountaineers during the first half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
Michigan football signs East Carolina QB as Bryce Underwood competitionScotty White ·
Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman smiles as he walks off the field after the Blue-Gold game at Notre Dame Stadium.
Marcus Freeman’s ‘1 wish’ from Notre Dame title game loss to Ohio StateLorenzo J Reyna ·
Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule holds the championship trophy as Cornhuskers players celebrate after the game against the Boston College Eagles at Yankee Stadium.
Nebraska gets recruiting win over Ole Miss with 2026 prospectLorenzo J Reyna ·

The Aggies have attempted to ramp up their recruiting methods now that the calendar flipped to June. Roseborough isn't the first significant win for June.

Texas A&M nabbed four-star safety Chance Collins on Wednesday. He turned down West Virginia, Texas Tech and Utah to accept the Aggies' offer.

Collins and Roseborough weren't the lone four-star additions to the '26 class. The Aggies grabbed cornerback Camren Hamiel back on June 4. Hamiel even said no to Ohio State for the Aggies. Alabama and Oregon also tried courting him.

Elko and his staff started their recruiting aggression during the spring. Texas A&M swooped up top 30 linebacker Storm Miller — who had OSU and Michigan in the final running. Elko and the Aggies even lured power back Jonathan Hatton Jr. during March as well. Hatton committed March 22, plus avoided choosing Ohio State but also Tennessee.

Roseborough is described as an “active offensive lineman with the build, power and tenacity to make a difference in the run game,” by Andrew Ivins of 247Sports. The SEC representative holds the No. 7 ranked recruiting class.