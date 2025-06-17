Texas A&M football beefed up its offense in a massive way Monday. Beating out rival Texas and Ohio State for this talent too.

The Aggies landed four-star offensive lineman Samuel Roseborough as their latest recruit. Hayes Fawcett of On3 confirmed the defending national champs plus the Longhorns were in the final running.

“Next chapter: College Station. Let’s build something special. Gig Em!” Roseborough said to Fawcett in announcing his verbal commitment to the Southeastern Conference power.

Head coach Mike Elko and his staff secures a huge college football recruiting win. Not only do they out-recruit their hated rival Texas for the OL. But also edge out the Buckeyes.

The Clearwater, Florida native stands at 6-foot-5, 295-pounds and has future blindside protector written all over him. He's On3's 13th-ranked offensive tackle for the 2026 class.

Texas A&M making aggressive moves on recruiting trail

The Aggies have attempted to ramp up their recruiting methods now that the calendar flipped to June. Roseborough isn't the first significant win for June.

Texas A&M nabbed four-star safety Chance Collins on Wednesday. He turned down West Virginia, Texas Tech and Utah to accept the Aggies' offer.

Collins and Roseborough weren't the lone four-star additions to the '26 class. The Aggies grabbed cornerback Camren Hamiel back on June 4. Hamiel even said no to Ohio State for the Aggies. Alabama and Oregon also tried courting him.

Elko and his staff started their recruiting aggression during the spring. Texas A&M swooped up top 30 linebacker Storm Miller — who had OSU and Michigan in the final running. Elko and the Aggies even lured power back Jonathan Hatton Jr. during March as well. Hatton committed March 22, plus avoided choosing Ohio State but also Tennessee.

Roseborough is described as an “active offensive lineman with the build, power and tenacity to make a difference in the run game,” by Andrew Ivins of 247Sports. The SEC representative holds the No. 7 ranked recruiting class.