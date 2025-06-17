The Boston Red Sox's decision to trade Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday shocked the MLB world. Monday provided Red Sox players with the opportunity to share their reactions to the deal with reporters. Ian Browne of MLB.com revealed what Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler said of the trade.

“Garrett Crochet called it a tough blow and a shock to lose Devers but said that he has had a day to process it and it is now time to move forward. Multiple players, including Crochet and Buehler, don't think that the front office owes the clubhouse an explanation of the trade,” Browne wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Crochet admitted it was shocking but is ready to move forward. According to Browne, “multiple players” don't believe the team owes the players an explanation of why they made the deal.

Craig Breslow, the chief baseball officer of the Red Sox, made a brutally honest comment behind the team's thinking to the media, however.

“I do think there’s a real chance that at the end of the season, we’re looking back and we’ve won more games than we otherwise would’ve,” Breslow said, via Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Rafael Devers enjoyed a strong career in Boston. He played a big role in the 2018 World Series run and earned three All-Star selections during his time with the ball club. Uncertainty about his defensive position led to rumored tension, though. The Red Sox ultimately made the decision to move on, something that is evidenced by the trade.

Devers is set to begin his next chapter in San Francisco with a Giants team that is only two games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the National League West division. The Red Sox, meanwhile, are in fourth place in the American League East standings.