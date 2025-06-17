A day after the shocking Rafael Devers trade to the San Francisco Giants, the fallout continues around the Boston Red Sox.

Boston legend David Ortiz has already weighed in, and now his longtime teammate Manny Ramirez has offered his own scathing analysis of his former team.

“Devers was humiliated [by the Red Sox],” he said, via MLB insider Hector Gomez. “It's not about pride or ego. I think the team didn't respect him or communicate with him properly. I'm sure they didn't do that to Clemens. I can't imagine the Yankees telling Judge, ‘Now we're moving you to catcher.'”

While we still don't know exactly what happened behind the scenes between Devers and the Red Sox, poor communication seems to be one of the prevailing themes. The animosity started in the offseason when Boston acquired third baseman Alex Bregman, forcing Devers to move from his natural position to DH.

“Third base is my position,” Devers said publicly after the move.

Then, when first baseman Triston Casas went down with a season-ending injury, the team asked Devers to move to first, which he allegedly refused to do. Though Devers didn't outright ask for a trade, it became clear that the marriage between the two parties wasn't working and the Red Sox made their move just 73 games into the season.

Article Continues Below

Red Sox future comes into question without Rafael Devers

Regardless of any internal strife, trading Devers is a bold move. As Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic put it, there's pressure on the team's chief baseball officer to make it worth it.

“The only question that matters, in the wake of the Boston Red Sox showing Rafael Devers who’s the boss, is this: Are the Sox a better team?” he said. “For 2025, it’s difficult to imagine the answer is yes. Beyond that, the Sox might come out ahead, but only if chief baseball officer Craig Breslow puts the team’s savings on Devers — some $255 million over the next eight-plus seasons — to good use.”

Meanwhile, news continues to leak out of the Red Sox front office showing a culture of dysfunction and competing directions for the franchise. Despite any internal animosity, Boston still has the luxury of having some of the best prospects in the game suiting up for the team for the first time this year. If Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer take off and the Red Sox start winning games, the embarrassment of the last day will be forgotten fast.