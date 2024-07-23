Central Cee and Ice Spice‘s recent collaboration, “Did It First,” has not only sparked musical excitement but also fueled a whirlwind of personal drama and speculation. As the track continues to gain traction, the backstory surrounding its release has become just as intriguing, especially with the recent revelations from Central Cee’s ex-girlfriend, Madeline Argy, per Allhiphop.

Social Media Tensions

The situation took a more public turn on July 21 when Ice Spice shared a video on TikTok doing push-ups, captioned “mood after takin ha manzzz.” Fans quickly speculated that the post was a subtle jab at Argy. Argy’s response in the comments section—simply writing “WHY”—reflected her frustration and the ongoing tension between the two women.

Adding fuel to the fire, a now-deleted TikTok from Argy, where she also did push-ups, led to further speculation. Some fans interpreted it as a response to Ice Spice’s post, while others argued that the timing suggested a possible taunt from Spice.

As Central Cee and Ice Spice continue to navigate the fallout from their collaboration, the drama surrounding Argy underscores the personal stakes behind their professional endeavors. The public’s fascination with the alleged PR stunt and its impact on the relationships involved reveals the broader intersection of celebrity, marketing, and personal life.

The Drama Unfolds

The rumors began heating up when Ice Spice and Central Cee started promoting their new single. The track's lyrics, particularly Cee’s line, “Gyal on my phone tryna see who I slept with / She investigating, detective / Lucky for me, I deleted the message,” seemed to hint at infidelity. This led Argy to suspect that their relationship might have been more than just a promotional gimmick.

In a series of candid TikToks and podcast episodes, Argy voiced her frustration and confusion. She suggested that the relationship might have been a PR stunt designed to boost interest in “Did It First.” Argy revealed that the situation left her feeling blindsided and betrayed, as she was not informed of any potential scheme involving her ex and Ice Spice.

“I have no idea if he actually cheated on me,” Argy confessed on her podcast. “What I do know is that he betrayed me, and I was his girlfriend. Why wasn’t I told about any of this?”