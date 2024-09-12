ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Illinois looks to move to 3-0 as they host Central Michigan. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Central Michigan-Illinois prediction and pick.

Central Michigan enters the game at 1-1 on the year. They opened the season against Central Connecticut. It would be a solid performance from Central Michigan, scoring six touchdowns in the first half, and winning 66-10. Still, they would struggle against FIU the next week. FIU took a 28-0 lead before Central Michigan scored with 14 seconds left in the half to cut the lead to 28-8. FIU would score first in the third quarter as well and would go on to win the game 52-16.

Meanwhile, Illinois is 2-0. They opened up the year with a dominating win over Eastern Illinois. After leading by 31 at the half, they would go on to win the game 45-0. Last week, they were the underdog to Kansas. After leasing 3-0 at the end of the first quarter, they would go down 10-3. Still, Illinois added a field goal, and then a pick-six in the last 1:05 of the half to lead 13-10. Kansas would score in the third, but Illinois would complete the comeback, winning 23-17 over Kansas.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Central Michigan-Illinois Odds

Central Michigan: +18.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +800

Illinois: -18.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1400

Over: 48.5 (-118)

Under: 48.5 (-104)

How to Watch Central Michigan vs. Illinois

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: Peacock

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Central Michigan Could Cover The Spread/Win

Central Michigan will need a big performance from Joe Labas will need to come up big. He has completed 38 of 63 passes this year for 492 yards. Labas has thrown five touchdown passes, but also has five interceptions and has been sacked twice.

Labas has done a good job of spreading the ball around this year. Six different receivers have five or more receptions this year. Solomon Davis comes in with seven catches for 118 yards and two scores. Meanwhile, Chris PArker has six receptions for 100 yards and a score. Evan Boyd has gone five for 86 with a score, while tight end Gavis Harris also has five receptions and a score. In the run game, it has been Myles Bailey to lead the way. He has 17 carries for 122 yards and two scored. Furthermore, three other backs have over ten carries, while BJ Harris has the other rushing touchdown.

On defense, they have to figure out how to put pressure on the quarterback. Central Michigan has just four sacks this year. Jonah Pace and Justin Whiteside have one each, while Fernando Sanchez III and Jason Williams have split a sack. They also need to find a way to force turnovers. Aakeem Snell has the only turnover this year, intercepting a pass and bringing it back for a touchdown.

Why Illinois Could Cover The Spread/Win

Luke Altmyer has led this Illinois offense this year. He has completed 35 of 49 passes for 405 yards while also throwing four touchdown passes. He has been sacked just twice and has not thrown an interception yet this year.

Altmyer has had two primary targets this year. Pat Bryant comes into the game with eight receptions on the year, going for 133 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Zakhari Franklin has 12 yards on 11 receptions but has yet to score. Malik Elzy has a touchdown, coming in with just two receptions for 51 yards and the score. The running game for Illinois has been great. Kaden Feadin has 148 yards this year on 32 carries while scoring twice. Meanwhile, Aidan Laughery has 89 yards on 14 carries this year.

Illinois has also struggled to get pressure on the quarterback this year. They have just two sacks on the year. Joe Brana has one of them. Meanwhile, Xavier Scott has the other sack this year and has been great overall. He has nine tackles, a forced fumble, and two interceptions, one of which he brought back for a touchdown. Miles Scott has been great in the secondary as well. He has two interceptions on the year, while Torrie Cox has an interception as well this year.

Final Central Michigan-Illinois Prediction & Pick

Central Michigan turned over the ball six times against FIU. Further, Illinois is averaging four takeaways a game, sitting first in the nation, while sitting second in the nation in turnover margin per game this year. The Illinois defense has been top 50 in the nation this year in opponent points per game while sitting 59th in yards against per game. Central Michigan has struggled on offense as well. Central Michigan will struggle again in this game as turnovers will be a major factor. Take Illinois to win this one with ease.

Final Central Michigan-Illinois Prediction & Pick: Illinois -18.5 (-110)