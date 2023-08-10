Two four-win teams clash as the Saskatchewan Roughriders visit the Montreal Alouettes. It is time to continue our CFL odds series with a Roughriders-Alouettes prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Montreal is coming in off a win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Alouettes struggled to score early on in the game. After both teams were shutout in the first quarter, Montreal has a David Cote field goal in the second but was down 11-3 at the half. Hamilton would extend the lead early in the second half on a field goal, but two Montreal field goals to end the quarter made it 14-9 going into the final frame. Caleb Evans would score the first touchdown of the game for the Alouettes in the fourth on a one-yard run, and with a successful two-point conversion, Montreal took a three-point lead. They would add another field goal and a touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo, winning 27-14.

Meanwhile, the Roughriders come in off a two-point win over the RedBlacks. The Roughriders almost blew a large lead in the game. They were up 7-4 after the first quarter on a Jamal Morrow one-yard run. Bree Lauther would add two more field goals to give them a 13-8 lead at the half. Early in the third quarter, the Roughriders scored on a 42-yard pass from Mason Fine to Shawn Bane, and after adding another field goal, led by 12 late in the third quarter.

Ottawa came storming back. They kick a field goal on the last play of the third quarter, and then just 1:09 later, returned a 45-yard fumble for the score. With just 1:04 left in the game, Lewis Ward hit a very short field goal to give Ottawa a one-point lead. The Roughriders got into field goal range though and would hit a 54-yarder to win the game.

Here are the Roughriders-Alouettes CFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CFL Odds: Roughriders-Alouettes Odds

Saskatchewan Roughriders: +5.5 (-110)

Montreal Alouettes: -5.5 (-110)

Over: 44.5 (-110)

Under: 44.5 (-110)

How To Watch Roughriders vs. Alouettes

TV: TSN

Stream: CFL+

Time: 7:30 PM PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

Why The Roughriders Could Cover The Spread

The Roughriders come into the game with a solid offense. They are second this year in yards per game while sitting seventh in rushing yards per game but second in passing yards. The issue is, they too often settle for field goals. This has led to them being seventh in the CFL in points per game this year. Mason Fine will continue to lead this offense, making his fourth start of the year. He was unleashed a little in the last game. He went 23-37 on the night for 296 yards and a touchdown. This was the first game for Fine as a starter that he did not throw an interception. He was protected well all night too. He was not sacked in the game and has his longest average yards per attempt as a starter.

The Roughriders have a trio of receivers that can do some damage. This is led by Shawn Bane. Bane leads the CFL in receiving yards with 615 on the season. He has done this on a league-leading 47 receptions. Meanwhile, he has been a favorite target of both quarterbacks to get time this year. He leads the team with 61 targets and has been great after the catch. So far this year, he has 218 yards after the catch, plus two scored. Meanwhile, Tevin Jones is fifth in the CFL in receptions this year. He has played one less game than Bane but still had 60 targets for 39 receptions and 563 yards. His 80.4 yards per game this year sit fourth in the CFL.

On the ground, it has been Jamal Morrow leading the way. He currently sits fourth in the CFL in rushing with 421 yards this year. He does have a 100-yard game and also found the endzone for the first time this year last game. The issue for him has been finding holes and getting through them. Of the 18 players with more than 100 yards rushing in the league this year, Morrow has the second-lowest yards per attempt of any player.

The defense needs to keep improving for them to get a win. They are third in yards per game, second in passing yards per game, fifth in rushing yards per game, and seventh in points per game. The team is led by Larry Dean. On the year he is second in the CFL in tackles, while also having a sack, an interception, and a forced fumble. Meanwhile, Pete Robertson has four sacks to lead the team and is very good at getting pressure on the quarterback.

Why The Alouettes Could Cover The Spread

Montreal will need a strong offensive effort to get the win in this game. They are right now fifth in points per game in the league and sixth in total yards. Further, they sit sixth in the league in passing, but fifth in the league in rushing. They are led by Cody Fajardo. This year Fajardo has passed for 1.877 yards and six touchdowns. His yardage places him third in the league this year in passing yards, but he is fourth in QBR among quarterbacks with more than 100 passing attempts. Last time out, he had his first 300-yard game of the year, throwing for 318 yards. He did throw two interceptions and have a fumble though in the game.

Fajardo is also doing it on the ground this year. He has 174 yards rushing this year, and three touchdowns on the ground, the most on the team. The lead running back this year has been William Stanback. Stanback has run for 416 yards this year, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. He currently ranks fifth in the CFL in rushing and is coming off his first 100-yard game of the season. He has been on fire in the last two games. Stanback has run for 192 yards in his last two games.

On the receiving end, Montreal has one of the top receivers in the CFL Austin Mack is third in the CFL with 601 yards receiving so far this year. He has had three games this year with over 100 yards receiving, which is the most in the league. Mack has also scored twice so far this year. His 85.9 yards per game this year are second only to a player who has played just two games on the season. Meanwhile, Kaion Julien-Grant sits right behind him with 81 yards per game. He has 486 yards this year but had yet to find the end zone. Sadly for Montreal fans, he is expected to miss this game, which will require someone else to step up.

Montreal also needs to step up on defense. They are fifth in the CFL in yards per game, while sitting sixth in rushing and fifth in passing. They do a good job of limiting points though, sitting third in the CFL in points allowed this year. Montreal needs to do a better job getting the quarterback. Right now the top two sack guys on the team are Jamal Davis and Mustafa Johnson, both have three sacks which is tied for 16th in the league.

Final Roughriders-Alouettes Prediction & Pick

Montreal is heavily favored in this game, but the Roughriders have a solid chance in this one. They are the better offense, and while Fine is not the better QB, he can get the job done. They score plenty in this one and get the win.

Final Roughriders-Alouettes Prediction & Pick: Roughriders +5.5 (-110)