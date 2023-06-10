The time is finally here. The Champions League final will finally take place on Saturday, June 10th in Istanbul as Manchester City and Inter Milan battle it out for the ultimate prize. City has yet to conquer Europe's most prized competition, while the Nerazzurri last won the tournament back in 2010 under Jose Mourinho. Pep Guardiola's side can complete the treble. Inter, on the other hand, lifted the Coppa Italia recently. This would be their second trophy of the campaign.

Ahead of kick-off at 3 PM ET at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, both clubs have released their starting XIs. Here they are.

Manchester City starting XI: Ederson, Akanji, Stones, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland

Inter Milan starting XI: Onana, Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco, Dzeko, Lautaro

It's the usual suspects starting for the Sky Blues in the Champions League final. They've yet to lose in this year's competition and head in as a massive favorite to win this fixture. Erling Haaland will be looking to end a four-game goalless run in the biggest game of his life, but the likes of Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, and Bernardo Silva are all capable as well.

For Inter, they are still missing a key figure in Milan Skriniar, which could hurt them when it comes to slowing down Haaland. Edin Dzeko gets the call ahead of Romelu Lukaku to pair alongside Lautaro Martinez up top, but the Belgian should come on as a substitute at some point in Istanbul.