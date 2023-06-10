The time is finally here. The 2023 Champions League final is set to take place on Saturday, June 10th in Istanbul as Manchester City and Inter Milan lock horns for a chance to lift the grand prize. For City, they can complete the treble with a victory here, while the Nerazzurri have the opportunity to win their second piece of silverware of the campaign, also capturing the Coppa Italia title domestically. They of course won the UCL back in 2010 as well under legendary manager Jose Mourinho. Below, we'll lay out some predictions for the showpiece.

Champions League final predictions: Manchester City vs Inter Milan

1. Erling Haaland produces the goods

Unless you've been living under a rock, you're likely aware of just how lethal Erling Haaland has been this term in his debut season for the Cityzens. The Norwegian bagged a record-breaking 36 goals in the Premier League en route to another title while also scoring a competition-best 12 times in the UCL. Although Haaland is currently goalless in his last four outings, these type of fixtures is exactly why City paid a boatload to sign the striker. Sure, City can win the Champions League final without him hitting the back of the net, but he's due to produce the goods. Inter can get sloppy at the back sometimes as well and Milan Skriniar is still injured. Expect Haaland to impose his will and capitalize.

2. There will be at least two goals

City's options in the final third are endless. Haaland not scoring? No worries, Pep Guardiola only has Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, and Jack Grealish, among others. Remember, Gundogan just scored a brace in the FA Cup Final and Silva netted twice in the second leg of the UCL semifinals against Real Madrid in a dominant 4-0 win. Inter's backline will be battle-tested here and as a result, is likely to concede at least once.

On the other side, Inter's strongest asset is undoubtedly their attack. Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko combined for seven Champions League goals in 2022-23 and another 29 in Serie A play. These two have a fantastic partnership and understanding of one another up top. Yes, the City defense is rock solid but they do slip up at times. Oh, also, Romelu Lukaku is likely to come on as a substitute in the second half. He's capable of a moment of brilliance, too.

This won't be a boring match. Both sides will be finding the back of the net.

3. City wins first Champions League title

Man City is a massive favorite to win the Champions League final and for good reason. After all, this side just ripped through the title holders and has looked like the best club in the world for most of the season. This is the one competition the Sky Blues have yet to conquer, but it's finally their time.

Although anything can happen in a one-leg final, Guardiola's group are just simply a better team. And to be brutally honest, it's quite surprising to even see the Nerazzurri at this stage. Their road to the final wasn't the most difficult, either. You can't take anything away from Simone Inzaghi's squad for fighting their way to Istanbul, but they should be overmatched by the EPL giants.

City will lift the UCL title for the first time.