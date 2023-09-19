A Newcastle United fan, Eddie McKay, was hospitalized after being stabbed just before the Magpies' Champions League match vs AC Milan at San Siro, reported by GOAL. The 58-year-old from Tyneside was reportedly with his son and a friend when they were attacked by a group of “seven or eight people” wearing balaclavas to conceal their identities.

The incident occurred around midnight on Monday in Milan's Navigli district. Paramedics treated McKay at the scene before transporting him to a local medical facility. His family is traveling to Italy to be with him during his recovery.

Rachel, McKay's daughter, confirmed her father's condition, stating, “My dad is stable and in a bit of shock. He's gutted he's missing the match but just wants every other Newcastle fan out here to be aware and be safe. He has just had two knee replacements, so he fell when he was being chased, and that is when he was attacked. My brother is okay but is in shock after seeing that happen to our dad. I'm flying out there later. We haven't slept all night.”

The Milan police have not officially confirmed that the attack was related to football. A spokesperson from the Milan police said, “A 58-year-old Englishman, a Newcastle fan, was stabbed around midnight by a group of seven or eight people while he and a friend were between via Segantini and via Gola in Milan. He received a stab wound in the back and two in the arms.

Newcastle United is deeply concerned about the incident and is in contact with local authorities to understand the circumstances. The club issued a statement, saying, “Our thoughts are with the supporter and their family, and we hope for a full and speedy recovery.”

Newcastle is set to face AC Milan in their first Champions League match in 20 years. The Magpies have a challenging Group F draw, which includes PSG and Borussia Dortmund. The match against AC Milan will be attended by 4,000 Newcastle fans, but many more supporters have traveled to Italy without tickets.