PSG‘s star player, Kylian Mbappe, openly acknowledged his team's shortcomings after their 2-1 defeat vs. AC Milan in the Champions League, reported by GOAL. PSG's campaign took a hit as Milan Skriniar, Rafael Leao, and Olivier Giroud led the Italian giants to victory.

In the aftermath of the match, Mbappe expressed his disappointment, stating, “It is a defeat, a second defeat away from home, it is never easy to lose, we are disappointed. We failed in quite a few things, and we will try to respond at home against Newcastle.”

When questioned about the reasons behind PSG's struggles away from home, Mbappe admitted uncertainty, saying, “I don't know, I don't know (regarding the difficulties away from home). We are disappointed, we tried to put all the ingredients on our side to win, but it didn't happen like that.”

PSG's pursuit of Champions League glory has been well-documented, with their high-profile attack featuring Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe. Despite their formidable lineup, the European trophy has eluded them. The addition of new talents like Goncalo Ramos, Ousmane Dembele, Marco Asensio, and Skriniar has raised expectations for the current season.

When asked about PSG's chances of Champions League success in the 2023-24 season, Mbappe remained tight-lipped, redirecting the focus to their upcoming game against Newcastle. “The first objective is to win the next game against Newcastle. That is the most important thing right now,” he emphasized.

As PSG regroups, they aim to bounce back in their domestic fixtures against Reims and AS Monaco before their crucial Champions League clash against Newcastle United at the Parc des Princes on November 28. Stay tuned for PSG's journey as they strive to overcome their Champions League challenges and achieve their coveted European triumph.