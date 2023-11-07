AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli confirmed that USMNT star Christian Pulisic has fully recovered ahead of their Champions League clash vs. PSG

AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli has confirmed that USMNT star Christian Pulisic has fully recovered from a minor muscle injury that sidelined him in their previous game, reported by GOAL. The American forward missed Milan's 1-0 defeat to Udinese in Serie A due to a slight muscle tweak he sustained during a match against Napoli. However, Pioli has given the green light for Pulisic's return and expects him to feature in the crucial Champions League clash against PSG on Tuesday.

Pioli also provided updates on other players' fitness, stating that Pulisic, along with Theo Hernandez, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Samuel Chukwueze, are all in good condition. He revealed his confidence in Pulisic, indicating that the 25-year-old forward will be in the starting lineup, with Chukwueze ready to step in if needed.

The Milan manager expressed his disappointment with the team's recent results, acknowledging that they deserved better outcomes. Despite the pressure mounting on Pioli due to the team's winless streak, he remains focused on preparing for upcoming matches. He emphasized the club's support and the competitive squad at his disposal, taking responsibility for the recent negative performances and highlighting the importance of their behavior on the pitch.

What's next for AC Milan and USMNT star Christian Pulisic?

AC Milan, currently third in the Serie A standings, faces an uphill battle in the Champions League, trailing behind PSG, Borussia Dortmund, and Newcastle in their group. As they gear up for the clash against PSG, USMNT star Christian Pulisic's return adds strength to Milan's attacking lineup, providing fans with hope for a positive result in the upcoming European fixture. Stay tuned for the exciting showdown between AC Milan and PSG as they compete for a spot in the Champions League knockout stages.