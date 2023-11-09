Discover the dramatic twists as Manchester United's Champions League hopes hang in the balance after an encounter with FC Copenhagen.

Manchester United had a tough time in the Champions League against FC Copenhagen, and Marcus Rashford's red card worsened things. The game in Denmark was a real rollercoaster, leaving Manchester United's qualification chances hanging in the balance.

Manchester United showed some good moments during the match, with Rasmus Hojlund scoring two goals to put them ahead. He knew exactly where to be at the right time to get those goals. Things were looking good for Manchester United.

But then, in the 42nd minute, Marcus Rashford made a late tackle, and the referee, Donatas Rumsas, showed him a red card. That meant United had to play with one player less on the field.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, United didn't give up on their Champions League hopes. They fought hard, but FC Copenhagen scored through Mohamed Elyounoussi and Diogo Goncalves. Elyounoussi's goal and Goncalves' penalty, which was given for a handball by Harry Maguire, made the game equal again.

Manchester United didn't lose hope, and Bruno Fernandes scored a penalty through VAR, given for a handball by Lukas Lerager. It seemed like they might win.

However, FC Copenhagen was determined, and Lerager made up for his mistake by scoring, and then the 17-year-old substitute, Roony Bardghji, sealed the deal by scoring a late winner.

This loss has put Manchester United at the bottom of Champions League Group A. Their path to qualification is not easy. They will have to face Galatasaray, where they've never won, and then play against Bayern Munich, who have already qualified.

Manchester United's journey in the Champions League has been full of surprises and disappointments. They must regroup and start winning to save their season and advance in the tournament. It won't be easy, but Manchester United and their fans will keep supporting them, hoping for better days.